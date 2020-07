Lavolta Entertainment Act, Lavolta Stars has released their much anticipated single “Wetin Dey Occur” which disturbed the streets of Twitter a few days ago.

The new single, “Wetin Dey Occur” serves as a follow-up for their previously heard single ‘Africa! Why” which is still getting enough attention.

“Wetin Dey Occur” is an afrobeat song which was produced by HN Productions.

