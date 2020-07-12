It is not particularly unusual to see a young lad make an entry into the Nigerian music industry and come with all the buzz and hue that greets the coming of a new kid on the block.

In Nigeria, we have seen the likes of Wizkid and Davido come into the industry at such a young age and despite the considerable length of time they both have stayed on the scene, they can still be considered young and impactful all thanks to how young they were when they got into the game. The legendary story of Michael Jackson who made his debut entry into the music scene as a child is not lost on us. Lil Bow Wow, Jaden and Willow Smith and a host of others help to lend credence to the “Catch Them Young” maxim.

For Kontrolla, it is a case of being young, being super talented, being smooth and coming to the scene with an amazingly cool, calm and collected character for his age. Making a foray into the music industry on the stables of fast-growing, global feel record label – Cruz Nation, Kontrolla brings to music a rich repertoire of life’s experiences and lessons of childhood; going beyond jive and jamboree to actually reel out life-changing, turning point messages in his songs, and of course a huge dose of club bangers that keeps everyone dancing.

Born Christopher Akhigbe on December 18th, 2000 in Jos Plateau State, Kontrolla hails from Edo State and is the last in a family of 3. He had his primary and secondary education in Benin-City, Edo State from where the passion for music took flight in his heart.

As the world continues to relish good music, we can only tell all and sundry to brace up for the mind-blowing music and the unique blend of the genres with which the coming of Kontrolla signals as he Debuts his First Official Single “E GET WHY” Produced by one of Nigerians most talented beatmakers, Vybo. Mixed and mastered by Sean Stan.

Kontrolla is definitely an entire mood. And the truth is, e get why!

DOWNLOAD: Kontrolla - E Get Why (4.9 MiB, 20 hits)