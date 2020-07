Kida Kudz releases new single, “Buga” featuring Falz and Joey B

Nigerian rapper, Kida Kudz has released a brand new single titled, Buga” featuring Falz alongside Ghanian rapper, Joey B.

“Buga” comes after he dished out series of freestyle records in the previous months, including the Blaqbonez-supported “Stay Jiggy.”

Check it out below and share your thoughts.