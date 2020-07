Kabul Soja x B-SHO – Street (Prod. ExtolPrince)

This song is a street motivation to help ginger your spirit more, never to backdown on any kinda hustle you find yourself doing.

The idea of the song was by KABUL SOJA, written by the featured artist; B-SHO who took the first and second verses speaking of how you gotta be focused, God no go shame us all.

Song is exclusively produced by EXTOL PRINCE.

DOWNLOAD: Kabul Soja x B-SHO - Street (Prod. ExtolPrince) (7.4 MiB, 2 hits)