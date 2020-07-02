True to his promise, Nigeria born Swiss-based cross- over artiste Joe Legacy drops the much anticipated follow up tune to his “Mama Africa” single which was a tribute to commemorate the passing of his beloved mum.

Jeje Laye which was produced and mixed by Pristine Sound Global mate Joseph Fabs and mastered by MixArt Studio, Bern in Switzerland is a fusion of Afro-pop and “New Nigeria high life” teaches on the need to be contented and tread carefully in our daily endeavour.

“Jeje Laye” which simply means “Take Life Easy” is a soft reminder of Joe’s strong believe that if there’s a common lesson we all (both RICH and POOR, GREAT and SMALL, BLACK and WHITE) have learnt from the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is to see life as it is and take everything easy! Is available for streaming and download on all digital stores and on Joe Legacy Music.

Follow Joe Legacy on Instagram @theonelegacymusic and on Twitter @onelegacymusic to participate in the #JejeLayechallenge and #jejelayebyjoelegacychallenge and stand a chance of winning $200 and A Chance to Feature In Joe Legacy Next Video as a creative artiste in Dancing, Choreography, Rap Lip Syncing, Monologue or Acting.

DOWNLOAD: Joe Legacy - Jeje Laye (6.0 MiB, 20 hits)