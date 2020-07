Seasoned Music Minister, HopendHouse drops a new single to exalt the name of our God, Creator of Heaven and Earth titled “Working It Out” with her unique gift of handsax✋.

This single is a spirit-filled, gospel song that will stir up your heart, faith and hope in God, trusting Him alone for those miracles. Just believe!

DOWNLOAD: HopendHouse - Working It Out (6.1 MiB, 18 hits)