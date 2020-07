Fast-rising star singer ‘Hommies’ shines bright as he aims a target with a sweet vocal rendition on the new singles titled “Time For Two” & “Work & Pray”.

Both singles seem enjoyable as the singer ‘Hommie’ sings in reality and speaks in all existence. Both singgle was produced by Upgrade.

Listen below and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Hommies - Time For Two (3.9 MiB, 32 hits)

:

DOWNLOAD: Hommies - Work & Pray (Prod. Upgrade) (3.5 MiB, 26 hits)