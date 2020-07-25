Nigeria’s finest and latest Afro-Drill sensation is out with a new Body of project “Behind Barzz”. Adeniran Olatilewa Osikoya aka “Gipsy” who is a part four student of Lagos State University is one of the newest sensations in the Nigerian music industry, who finds a way to infuse Rap and Grime in Afrobeats.

He, BBR Ent. and the Brand partner Ade Fetty have been taking the business solo and pushing organically to build the audience to a major stand point.

Gipsy is a very large prospect who writes, records and deliver his music so finely, to cut across his audience both locally and internationally.

Check on one of the song “Don’t @Me” off his EP “Behind Barz”.

DOWNLOAD: Gipsy - Don’t @ Me (3.5 MiB, 3 hits)