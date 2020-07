Miracle Onyekachi Ubachukwu aka “GENTLE B” is a musician, songwriter, and sound engineer, who hails from Nnewi North Local Government, Anambra State, but grew up in Lagos.

Gentle B who writes and sings in Chinese makes his debut into the mainstream music industry with the release; RIBE EGO, an Afro highlife inspired record.

DOWNLOAD: Gentle B - Ribe Ego (8.8 MiB, 3 hits)