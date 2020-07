Geezay came up with an amazing vibe titled Aro (Aronipin) It’s was produced by Prodigy.

The hard work putting on this track makes it supernatural/dope, well he as been dropping good songs since day one. Expect more from him soon!!

Geezay is an artist to watch out for the year…

DOWNLOAD: Geezay - Aro (7.1 MiB, 1 hits)