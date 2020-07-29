Music Executive, Ubi Franklin Reveals How He Tried To Kill Himself Many Times 3 Years Ago

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin has revealed that he attempted to commit suicide multiple times three years ago.

He made the revelation while reacting to the heartbreaking video of Izuchukwu Madubueze reading his suicide note before shooting himself dead.

Ubi explained that online bullying caused him to be depressed. He added that he “got bullied so much on Instagram in the last two years that he started getting depressed again.”

He said that he was able to get out of depression by asking himself some questions like, “Why bother your self with people who contribute nothing to your life? Are you the first to have a failed marriage? Are you the first to have kids from 4 different women?”

Ubi pointed out that no one’s life is perfect and most of those who condemn people online also have their skeletons.

He further stated that “suicide is never an option”.

“I am here today because I know there is got to be more,” he added.

Below is what he wrote:

I watched this video of IZU reading out his suicide note before he took his life and i remembered doing this several times 3 years ago unsuccessfully and I am here today.

I got bullied so much on Instagram in the last two years that I started getting depressed again and this time I told myself “ubi” who are these people talking about you? Do you know them or their families? Everyone has something their hiding and won’t tell the public but go on social media to bully others of things that they also have done or their parents have or their brothers, sisters and friends have done.

Why bother your self with people who contribute nothing to your life? Are you the first to have a failed marriage? Are you the first to have kids from 4 different women? Have your learnt from your past? Then came the big question, How can you do better ? So I started using my platform to speaker against the mistakes I have made in life that I feel can he avoided by someone watching my lives or reading about how I have turned my dark days into brighter and beautiful days and letting people know the truth that is not always told on social media.

Social media is full of controlled narratives, the things that don’t make social media that I know are many.

Do married men come on social media to say they have multiple girl friends? Or do married women come on social media to they have a side guy/guys? Do all the Big girls on social media tell how they made their money to live the lives that you are depressed about?

Stop Bullying people on social media, it’s another Pandemic on its own.

You are not any perfect and you will never be,

When you see people’s struggles on social media and you judge them and then forgetting how horrible you are in your own controlled reality life and how you can’t even feed, how you sleep with married men to make money or how your parents have stolen from Government to send your to school.

Before you bully or criticize people check yourself first.

Suicide is never an option I am here today because I know there is got to be more.

God Bless you all and remain blessed

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDN4RqxpGh9/