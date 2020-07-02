Effiong OLuwasegun asuquo who goes by the stage “Escore”, is a Mechanical engineering graduate HND from DSPG currently serving in JosBorn and raised in warri, age 24, originally from cross river state efik by tribe.

“Escore” has Been doing music since 2009 Won the Hennessy artistry 2019 Benin edition mentors overseas are Lil wayne, drake, Kanye West and other Mentors in Nigeria M.i, ice prince, vector and others

Here he unveils a brand new single which he titled “Sacrifice” featuring Arosino.

Listen and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD: Escore ft Arosino - Sacrifice (3.1 MiB, 23 hits)