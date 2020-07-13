If You Are In For Good Music And Dance Especially In This Era Of So Many Sad News, Here Is The Right Song For You.

The Spiritual Lyricist, ENGO Teams Up With The Amazing Music Comedian, KENNY BLAQ To Bring This Inspirational Sound To You Titled OLOGO

Produced By BashBeatz And M&M By Eskeez, This Song Is Exactly What You Need On Your Top Playlist

Connect With Engo On All Social Media Platforms @engocbe

#okisiyayi

This is a testimonial and motivation to everyone that impossible is nothing.

Download, enjoy and share.

DOWNLOAD: Engo - Ologo ft. Kennyblaq (4.5 MiB, 10 hits)