A Dubai based musical artist and a producer Olawale Damilare Known as Eeshoohdee a versatile lyricist comes back with another heartwarming vibe Tagged Come my way” feat Freddie also a Dubai based artist that is also doing well for his career (Song for the ladies) While expressing himself on this music for the ladies.

Sometimes you just wanna be loved back by the right person, The song was (Produced by MusicMonstar) M&M by Drumphase .. Management BFDG CIRCLE.

DOWNLOAD: Eeshoohdee - Come My Way Ft. Freddie (4.3 MiB, 2 hits)