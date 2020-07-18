Southeast music sensation, Disciple C resurfaces with a new beautiful and encouraging single titled “Corona Virus”.

On the new entry ‘Corona Virus’, Disciple C implores the assistant of Calisko who delivered as usual.

The song speaks a lot of how destructive the pandemic has caused the whole world and pledges on God’s indulgence. And how our corrupt leaders are politicizing Covid19 to their own merriment.

Finally, production credits to the raving beatsmith, Jamzeal.

DOWNLOAD: Disciple C Ft. Calisko - Corona Virus (3.5 MiB, 1 hits)