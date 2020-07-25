MUSIC: Delight Munachy – Blow My Mind

Amazingly gifted singer Delight Munachy has created yet another work of art, this one she’s titled Blow My Mind. The young artist who has a flair for musical instruments particularly the guitar keeps breaking boundaries and exceeding expectations with every new release.

This sound is a perfect combination of Afro pop sound and matching lyrical genius describing God’s nature of continually surpassing our expectations.

Facebook – @delightmunachy, Instagram – @delightmunachy, Twitter – @delightmunachy

  DOWNLOAD: Delight Munachy - Blow My Mind (8.2 MiB, 11 hits)

 

