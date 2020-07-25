Amazingly gifted singer Delight Munachy has created yet another work of art, this one she’s titled Blow My Mind. The young artist who has a flair for musical instruments particularly the guitar keeps breaking boundaries and exceeding expectations with every new release.

This sound is a perfect combination of Afro pop sound and matching lyrical genius describing God’s nature of continually surpassing our expectations.

