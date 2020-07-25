Dapsy who was formally known as Albert Jnr who had previously dropped raving singles like “Life nah jeje”, “Holiday” among many others, is back with 2 brand new singles titled “Addicted” and “Sweet Love”.

Dapsy, a celebrated Nigerian singer living in Ukraine, is creating his own niche in the afro world which he called “Afro R&B”. A blend of afrobeat and the solemnness of R&B. He decided to follow his dreams of being and musician and a very talented one at that.

Sweet Love produced by S’Bling while Addicted is produced by Kirill Kot.

Download Listen and rate.

DOWNLOAD: Dapsy – Addicted

DOWNLOAD: Dapsy – Sweet Love