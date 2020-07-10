BishopSwagg – Not A Friend Ft Bandy Jaga

After the release of his Hit Track “E get Why” which went Viral, the northern indigenous rapper “Bishopswagg“ is back with a new tune Titled “NOT A FRIEND” this time he featured One of Gidi’s finest R&B act “Bandy jaga” The Flames Records Frontliner “BishopSwagg” blesses his fans with a new song with a different sound worth listening to, With an exceptional storyline.

If you know him too well you should know he always brings out the best.

Follow On Twitter/IG: @bishopswagg

Download and share your thoughts below!

DOWNLOAD: BishopSwagg - Not A Friend Ft. Bandy Jaga (4.1 MiB, 23 hits)