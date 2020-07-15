MUSIC: Big Sauce – Straight Up (Cover)

Fredrick Christopher 🎗 AKA Big Sauce is a Nigerian artist, Born In Lagos, He’s currently the President of Green Leaf Record / OMG Movement. He released Another new single titled “Straight Up” Off The Top.

The song was Produced By T Slick.

