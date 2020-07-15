360 FreshMusicSingles/July 15, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5897 views MUSIC: Big Sauce – Straight Up (Cover)share on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel Fredrick Christopher 🎗 AKA Big Sauce is a Nigerian artist, Born In Lagos, He’s currently the President of Green Leaf Record / OMG Movement. He released Another new single titled “Straight Up” Off The Top. The song was Produced By T Slick. Tags:Big SaucecoverStraight Up previous articleVIDEO: Tiwa Savage – Dangerous Love Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare 360 Fresh/June 6, 2020 /No Comment MUSIC: GuchiKid x Killertunes – Talk (EL Padrino Cover)share 360 Fresh/April 25, 2020 /No Comment MUSIC: Ovietion – Where D Moni Go? (Buju Banton Trust Cover)MUSIC: Bullion K – Corona (BurnaBoy Cover)MUSIC: Brodaman – Odogwu (Burna Boy Cover)MUSIC: Katermilli – Nwa December (Choco Milo cover)360Hawt: Machine Gun Kelly – Ocean Eyes (Billie Eilish Cover) Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.