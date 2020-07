Fast-rising dancehall singer/ songwriter Bel J teams up with award winning producer; Drumphase to cook a new potential banger m dubbed; KONDO.

The new record Kondo is a Melodious Dance song with easy-to-sing-along lyrics as Bel tries to Win the heart of fans Off and On the dancehall.

Download, listen and share!!

DOWNLOAD: Bel J - Kondo (4.9 MiB, 14 hits)