Nigerian Singer “Angela Okorie” serves us with a brand new single titled “Baby Chuchu” off her yet to be released album.

Wondering why the talented queen has been in the news trending recently??? …. Well! This new music is what you need to listen to!

This song professes genuine love, affection and romance ; It’s an exciting and melodious piece.

Produced by heavyweight producer “DJ Coublon” , M& M by Swaps.

Wow! This song is worth the wait…… Relax, listen and enjoy every bit of this great tune.