Evolution of Nigerian music over the years has produced numerous talents, Akeem Odusanya Olamilekan popularly known as Aclex is one of the raw talents in the Nigerian music industry.

Aclex, a music producer, song writer and performing artist to mention a few, releases this song titled “Far Away” for your listening pleasure, expressing his genuine love to his lover.

Song produced by Tokunbo Akinwunmi “Sugar Beats” a household name in music production in Alimosho part of Lagos, mixed and mastered by Cheepho.

Aclex has promised to bless your TV screens with a quality video following up this masterpiece.

DOWNLOAD: AClex - Far Away (2.9 MiB, 3 hits)