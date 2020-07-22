Mike Bamiloye To Singles – Dont Marry Anyone Recommended By Pastor, If You Want to Live Long

Clergyman and founder of popular Christian drama group, Mount Zion Faith Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, has advised single people to be careful about how they select a life partner.
In a post shared on his Instagram page this morning, the clergyman said if singles want to fulfill purpose and also live long, they must by all means, marry their own husband or wife and not the one their pastor, prophet, priest or parents recommend to them.
His post reads
ADVISE TO THE WAITING SINGLES
If you want to fulfill purpose and live long, you must by all means, at all cost marry YOUR Wife/Husband, Not the one a prophet, pastor, priest or parents recommend, but the one God recommends.
People can only guide. The ultimate choice must be born out of your personal conviction by the Holy Spirit.