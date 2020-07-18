Messi Is Right, Barcelona Must Improve – Setien

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien has admitted that star man Lionel Messi was correct in his scathing attack on recent performances and that the Catalan club will not progress in the Champions League if they continue along their current lines.

A 2-1 midweek defeat to Osasuna saw the Primera Division title finally fall into the hands of Real Madrid, leading to six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi launching an astonishing broadside on the Camp Nou outfit from bottom to top.

The Argentine warned that Barcelona will exit the European Cup at the last-16 stage if they fail to improve, with their tie against Napoli balanced at 1-1 following a first-leg draw in Italy.

Speaking on Saturday ahead of a clash with Alaves on Sunday, he said: “We need to change a lot, otherwise we will also lose against Napoli.