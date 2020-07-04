Men Are Tired Of Dating Broke, Demanding, Uneducated, Poor And Lazy Women – Twitter Influencer, Dr Toolz

A Nigerian lady has roused a strong fire which will not be quenched for a long time. This she did by writing a very controversial tweet on her Twitter page.

In her post, the woman said that men also tired of dating broke, demanding, uneducated, poor and lazy women.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but Men are also tired of dating broke, demanding, uneducated, poor and lazy women. Step up sis!!”, she tweeted.

A Twitter user with the handle @AzulonEarly took to the comment section of her post to note that the ladies she referred to as poor and lazy are still in search of an opportunity.

“I don’t think anybody is poor and lazy, the fact is, those you referred to as been poor and lazy are just in search of an opportunity those uneducated are out for a privilege. You had opportunity and privileged count yourself lucky please.”, he wrote.

