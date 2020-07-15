“Maturity Is When You Breakup And Still Give Your Ex Money Till She Finds A New Man” – Rapper, Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erigga has sparked a debate on social media after he defined the meaning of maturity in regard to dating.

The rapper is of the opinion that man should take care of his ex-girlfriend till she finds another man to carter for her needs.

He went on to ask his followers on Twitter on whether they agreed with his opinion.

“Maturity is when you break up with your girlfriend and you still give her money whenever she ask, and take care of her until she finds another boyfriend. True/False?”, he tweeted.

See his post below;

See Some Reactions Below:

Tags:Erigga
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

