“Maturity Is When You Breakup And Still Give Your Ex Money Till She Finds A New Man” – Rapper, Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erigga has sparked a debate on social media after he defined the meaning of maturity in regard to dating.

The rapper is of the opinion that man should take care of his ex-girlfriend till she finds another man to carter for her needs.

He went on to ask his followers on Twitter on whether they agreed with his opinion.

“Maturity is when you break up with your girlfriend and you still give her money whenever she ask, and take care of her until she finds another boyfriend. True/False?”, he tweeted.

Maturity is when you break up with your girlfriend and you still give her money whenever she ask, and take care of her until she finds another boyfriend. True/False? — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊 (@erigganewmoney) July 14, 2020

See Some Reactions Below:

Baba You mean am abii nah just line for song wey you wan drop 😂 pic.twitter.com/p47Tuyvr42 — Prince_Ojeme (@August_Vincey) July 14, 2020

Very true, if she was good to you. — παrd®🔴🇳🇬 (@nardosylva) July 14, 2020

Nothing good for there,if she was good why we break up — Godspower Etiosa (@EverGodspower) July 14, 2020

And a real gangster is someone who have spent 4years in a prison and still go back to the wards after his freedom and buy them gift 🎁 and some money for their upkeep. True/false? — #ONAZ CONFIDENCE LUIS 🐅 (@Invasionfidence) July 14, 2020

As per say na her papa give me work na! Rawbish! Na ogun go kill maturity papa! Make she dey collect offerings from where her cv don reach, as @Olamide talk am, if you like turn to horse for her, them go still nack am pic.twitter.com/08362awJQZ — LORD EMI (@oluwadoyinsola) July 14, 2020

That means ones in a while I will love to be seeing her do the VOGA 🤣🤣🤷 pic.twitter.com/y9Rbc1Zdx5 — Leoceaser (@calme_leoceaser) July 15, 2020

Very true…even after she finds a boyfriend — I am somebody's Son (@DeeMadnelz) July 14, 2020

Not true

She needs time to heal am

You continually staying in her life assuming the responsibility of a boyfriend make things complicated for both of you — Optimumbeatz (@optimumDCT) July 14, 2020