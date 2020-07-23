Marriage Should Have An Expiry Date And Subject To Renewal Clause – Toke Makinwa

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has shared her thoughts about marriages which have lasted for 10 years and more.

In tweets she shared, the media personality disclosed that she respects couples whose marriages have lasted for 10 years and more. Toke Makinwa added that she feels marriages should have an expiry date and subject to renewal clause after a certain number of years.

She Tweeted;

“Each time I see people who’ve been married for 10 years and more, I can’t lie I respect them BIG, for holding it together and not losing it, it is a lot of work and I wish many people were more honest about that journey

I think marriage should have an expiry and subject to renewal clause after a certain number of years, like the way we renew agreements people should be allowed to look back on time out in, grade themselves and hit the renewal button if they can still stand each other”