Manchester United Player, Nemanja Matic, Signs New Three-year Contract

Nemanja Matic has agreed a new three-year deal at Manchester United, which keeps the midfielder at the club until 2023.

The Serbian’s Old Trafford career looked to be nearing its end in January with the midfielder open to leaving during the winter window but he forced his way back into manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans after a string of impressive performances in the early part of 2020 during the absence of the injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

In March, United triggered a one-year option in Matic’s previous contract and began discussions on an improved deal.

“I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club,” 31-year-old Matic told the club’s website. “As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour. “This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group. “This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud.”