Manchester United Agree Terms With Jadon Sancho – Report

Manchester United look to be edging closer to securing their long-term target Jadon Sancho. It is believed that the young winger has agreed ‘in principle’ a bumper contract with the Reds with only the fee to parent club Borussia Dortmund left to finalise.

Sancho, 20, has been a long-term target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United with the Reds in desperate need of a right-sided attacker to add to their already flourishing attacking line.

The young English international has set Europe alight in what has been a break-out campaign, scoring 17 goals in the Bundesliga and assisting a further 16.

However, despite United’s long-term interest in securing Sancho in what has at times appeared to be nothing more than speculation, reports this evening suggest the Reds have indeed taken a significant step in their pursuit of the talent attacker.

According to football transfer expert Ian McGarry who spoke on the Transfer Window Podcast, Sancho has agreed a contract ‘in principle’ with United which would see the attacker earn an eye-watering £200k a week, however, a fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs.

McGarry said: “The player’s agent has recently been busy doing other deals, notably with Saka’s new deal with Arsenal but is still hopeful that United will be able to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund.

“Manchester United have been rather robust in a briefing this week that they will not pay any more than £50m for Jadon Sancho which of course is at least less than half of Borussia Dortmund’s original valuation of the England international.”