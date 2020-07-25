Man United Battle Chelsea To Sign Atletico Madrid’s Oblak

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, amid concerns over the form of their current No.1, David de Gea, the UK Sun reports.

Oblak is believed to be unsettled in Spain and is eyeing a move to the Premier League.

The 27-year old, regarded by many as one of the top three goalkeepers in the world, is unhappy at some of the decisions taken by Atletico’s sporting director, Andrea Berta.

He is aware that Chelsea would like to sign him, but Manchester United also want to be kept in the loop about his situation.

Oblak, 27, has a £120m buy-out clause in his current contract which expires in 2023.

However, a lower figure could be negotiated with Atletico, who have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

United, however, face a problem with selling De Gea, as there are only few clubs that can afford to pay a substantial fee plus his £360,000 a week wages.