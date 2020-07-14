Man United Are NOT Worried About What Chelsea Do – Solskjaer

Manchester United are not concerning themselves with what Chelsea or any other Premier League rival does, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Red Devils boss confident that his side are not about to buckle under pressure.

The Red Devils saw a top-four door flung open to them ahead of their latest outing against Southampton.

Shock defeats for Chelsea and Leicester presented United with an opportunity to clamber up into third spot.

Maximum points from those outings will see United book their place among Europe’s elite for 2020-21, with there no need for the Red Devils to be looking to others for favours or slip-ups.

Quizzed on whether handling expectation could be a problem, Solskjaer told United’s official website: