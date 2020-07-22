Make Way For LAMBO! Mercy Eke Flaunts Her New Customized Number Plate

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has yet again set another record as she recently showed up her customized number plates which had her BBNaija nickname crested on it.

Mercy shared the photo on her snapchat acccount and simply captioned it : Make Way.

See photo below;

Watch out for LAMBO! To maintain her expensive lifestyle, Mercy Eke has revealed she is working assiduously not touching money she won at BBNaija last year.