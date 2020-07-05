Make-up Artist Transforms Her Face To Look Like Kanayo O Kanayo’s Face (Photos)

A make-up artist who recently went viral after painting her face to look like Buhari’s face has shared another Incredible transformation of herself.

This time, the talented makeup artist painted her face to look like popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo.

The resemblance was really striking and Nigerians being impressed with her amazing work, left tons of comments on the post.

The lady identified as Richard Jane is known for making imitation makeup of popular celebrities and prominent figures.

Her recent post on Buhari shocked Nigerians all over and they showered praises on her for flaunting her skills and making creative use of it.

Checkout her imitation makeup of Kanayo O Kanayo below;