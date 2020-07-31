“Love Without Money Leads To Frustration And Anger” – BBNaija Khloe

Big brother Naija 2018 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, popularly known as Khloe, has said that money is more important than love in a relationship.

She made this known under Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin‘s Instagram post, where he asked which is more important between love and marriage.

He asked people to answer or drop either a love or money emoji. Khloe commented saying money is more important because love can’t answer some questions.

She went further to says that love without money leads to frustration and anger. Read her comment below…

“MONEY… love can’t answer some questions. Money supports love… love without money leads to frustration and anger”