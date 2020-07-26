Love Saga!!! Actor Timini And Girlfriend Unfollow Each Other On IG

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson and his girlfriend Lydia have been the topic of discussion after they unfollowed each other on IG.

The award winning Nigerian actor and gentleman, recently came under serious heat on social media after it was reported that he’s allegedly dating a 19 year old beauty.

Timini fueled the dating rumours when he dropped series of comments on the 19 year old’s photos on IG.

Reacting to the trolls, the couple shared a loved up video of themselves in the bathroom to pepper haters spreading stuff about them.

However, there seems to be trouble in paradise as the duo just unfollowed each other on Instagram. The reason behind their action is still unclear at the moment.