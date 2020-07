Popular Nigerian actress Angela Okorie is now engaged to her lover.

Local reports show that her fiance popped the question yesterday July 25 and the mum of one accepted his proposal.

Her friend and fellow actress, Chita Agwu Johnson, shared photos from the proposal online.

Chita wrote; Awwwww love is a beautiful thing

Me I can’t keep quiet

Congratulations sis @realangelaokorie I got ur back

Am so happy for you

Angela has a son from her previous marriage.

See more photos below: