Liverpool Staff Broke Touchline Code – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard says his row with Liverpool’s coaching staff on Wednesday was as a result of them breaking football’s touchline code.

Chelsea’s boss said the Reds bench was arrogant during their 5-3 win.

“When people jump up, want to speak across to myself, smirk and smile and do so for quite a while, I think that is past the code,” Lampard said.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has rejected the claim and said Lampard needed to learn to “close the book” on touchline rows.

A heated exchange took place between Lampard and the home bench when the Reds won a free-kick from which Trent Alexander-Arnold scored, with Chelsea’s boss later admitting “regret” over his language.