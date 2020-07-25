Liverpool Staff Broke Touchline Code – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard says his row with Liverpool’s coaching staff on Wednesday was as a result of them breaking football’s touchline code.
Chelsea’s boss said the Reds bench was arrogant during their 5-3 win.
“When people jump up, want to speak across to myself, smirk and smile and do so for quite a while, I think that is past the code,” Lampard said.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has rejected the claim and said Lampard needed to learn to “close the book” on touchline rows.
A heated exchange took place between Lampard and the home bench when the Reds won a free-kick from which Trent Alexander-Arnold scored, with Chelsea’s boss later admitting “regret” over his language.
“My feeling was the bench at Liverpool, or one person in particular, was absolutely crossing that line so that became arrogant to me,” Lampard added.