Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson crowned FWA Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 season

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson has been crowned the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

The 30-year-old midfielder saw off competition from his team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane as well as Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in the top five list to win the honour.

Ten other players who received votes from the FWA members are Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Sterling, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Aguero, Adama Traore, Danny Ings, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, and Jonny Evans.

In a statement, Henderson said: “I’d like to say how appreciative I am of the support of those who voted for me and the Football Writers’ Association in general.

“You only have to look at the past winners of it, a number of whom I’ve been blessed to play with here at Liverpool, like Stevie (Gerrard), Luis (Suarez) and Mo (Salah) to know how prestigious it is.

“But as grateful as I am I don’t feel like I can accept this on my own.

“I don’t feel like anything I’ve achieved this season or in fact during my whole career has been done on my own.

“I owe a lot to so many different people – but none more so than my current teammates – who have just been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do.

“We’ve only achieved what we’ve achieved because every single member of our squad has been brilliant. And not just in matches. Not just in producing the moments that make the headlines and the back pages but every day in training.”

Henderson became the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League trophy, as the Reds ended a 30-year wait for a top-flight title. He also captained Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2019 and the Club World Cup title.

The Liverpool hero was also named the England national team’s Player of the Year in January 2020.