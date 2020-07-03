Liverpool Are Not Thinking Of Next Season Yet – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp rejected any talk of focus being shifted to next season as Premier League champions Liverpool look to bounce back from defeat at Manchester City when they face Aston Villa.

The Reds welcome Villa to Anfield on Sunday, having succumbed to a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of City in their first game since dethroning Pep Guardiola’s men.

Afterwards, Sterling said that “next season started today” for City, who can still complete a treble by adding the FA Cup and Champions League to their EFL Cup triumph.

Klopp dismissed those comments, however, insisting both Liverpool and City are firmly focused on this campaign, even though his side have no more trophies to play for.

“City are not thinking about next season, we don’t think about next season, we think about this season,” Klopp told a media conference. “City has a lot to go for, we have a lot to go for. We have six football games, we felt last night how difficult it is. “The desire and the greed that we saw last night, that’s why we are where we are. We will not stop being like this but we have to be 100 per cent concentrated in all moments of the game and especially against City because they use all little moments of the game. “That’s why I do not think about the next six games, only about Aston Villa. I cannot do it differently, I have not a big plan but we will have a plan for Aston Villa.”