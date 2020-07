Times without number, Burna Boy has backed up the acclaim that he’s a worthy African Gaint, his appearance Sam Smith‘s latest single, “My Oasis” is just another reason.

English singer and songwriter, Sam Smith has released his highly anticipated single titled, “My Oasis” featuring Afrobeats royalty, Burna Boy.

The new single “My Oasis” serves as a prelude to Sam Smith‘s third album, “To Die For,” scheduled to drop before the end of the year.

Check it out below and let us know what you think.