Lagos Govt Reveals Cause Of Strange Foam Material That Appeared At Anthony Village (Video)

The Lagos state government has revealed the cause of the strange foam material that covered some parts of Anthony village.

Reacting after people expressed fear, the state government said Nigerians should have nothing to be afraid of.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor took to his Twitter to clear the air and wrote:

“A Tanker fell overnight and our Emergency Agencies poured the foam material to prevent combustion.. Nothing to be scared of .. @safety_lasg & LASEMA are on ground.”

