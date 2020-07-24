Lagos COVID-19 Cases Likely To Increase In August – Commissioner For Health, Akin Abayomi

As the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health in Lagos, said in the month of August there will be a likely increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

He Commissioner disclosed this while speaking at a press briefing at the Bagaulto Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa.

Abayomi Said;

“Based on postulations, COVID-19 cases are like to peak next month; we are hoping it peaks soon and the curve eventually gets flattened.”

Lagos state is the Epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the country with the numbers increasing daily.

Tags:Coronaviruscovid 19Prof. Akin Abayomi
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

