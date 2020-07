Ladipoe features Teni on “Lemme Know,” the remix

Mavin Records’ gifted rapper, Ladipoe collaborates with Dr Dolor Entertainment first lady, Teni on the remix of his mid-tempo record, “Lemme Know.”

“Lemme Know” the remix, comes shortly after he served the official music video of his hit record, “Know You” which features Simi.

