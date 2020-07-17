Krizbeatz Releases New Album, ‘African Time’

Krizbeatz enlists Mr Eazi, Teni, Samini and others on “African Time” album

Nigerian music producer, Krizbeatz offers his star-studded “African Time” album. The 14-track project is a get-together of African music heavyweights as it taps influences from several parts on the continent to paint a mosaic of the African experience in its totality.

The project features award-winning East African singer, Diamond Platnumz, as well as Vanessa Mdee, Nandy and Rayvanny. Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, Reekado Banks, Teni, Tekno, Yemi Alade and Ghana’s Samini andFuse ODG also make appearances on the album.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.