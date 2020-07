Kizz Daniel dishes out the official music video for ‘Ada’

Flyboi Inc head honcho, Kizz Daniel has released the official music video for the rhythmic record dubbed, “Ada.”

With production credits to ace music producer DJ Coublon, “Ada” is one of the buzzing records housed under Kizz Daniel‘s third studio album tagged, “King of Love” Vol. 1.

The video was shot and directed by TG Omori.

