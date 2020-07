King Bernard releases new contagious Tune, ‘Doh’

Highly gifted Nigerian singer, King Bernard has finally released his highly anticipated single entitled, “DOH.”

After triggering a frenzy on Triller in the previous week, King Bernard finally dishes out the joint that has been making the fans go wild.

The record was produced by skilled beatsmith, Shugavybz and it was engineered by high-profile sound engineer, Swaps.

