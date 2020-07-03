Kim Oprah Finally Reveals The Source Of Her Multiple Accents (Video)

Ibinabo Opara, popularly known as Kim Oprah has finally addressed those who have been trolling her on different platforms for communicating in different ‘fake’ accents.

Speaking on how she acquired the accents, the beautiful lady who was privileged to grace Big Brother reality show said she acquired the accents from the programs she watches on tv.

She added that her mood determines the kind of accent she needs to use to express herself “I can be sober one moment then boom, switch it up”

Addressing her trolls, Kim said she wonders whether they are getting paid for it and advised them to use their time for something more productive.

Watch video below: