Kim Oprah Accuses Tacha Of Screaming At Her And Making A Video Of Her In Public (Videos)

Model and former big brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, has accused her Tacha of bullying and intimidating her in public.

But Tacha denied saying she doesn’t know what Kim was talking about. Kim then called on her witnesses, Esther and Omashola.

Esther gave her own account of what she saw that day, saying herself, Omashola and Kim Oprah got down from their car, and she (Esther) heard Kim shout “f*ck you.”

She then asked Kim what happened, and Kim said Tacha was recording as her car passed.

Esther says she doesn’t know for sure if Tacha was recording, but her phone’s flashlight was on and it was pointed at her. Tacha was shouting, “This is what my confidence got me. Where is your car?”

Omashola also gave his own account saying Tacha was the one who screamed f*ck you.” She had called Kim while driving past, and Kim had said, Hi, not knowing what was coming.

Omashola went on to say Tacha was recording, asking Kim Oprah where her car is, talking about Kim jumping from car to car.

Omo. Tacha is denying oo. She says she doesn’t remember anything. She went straight to her room.

Watch the videos below….

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCZa9YijebL/

