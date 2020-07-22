Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence For First Time Since Kanye West’s Explosive Twitter Rant

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence following husband Kanye West’s recent Twitter outburst.

The outspoken rapper caused controversy when he aired his martial woes on the social media platform, claiming he has been trying to divorce Kim “for months” and labelled mother-in-law Kris Jenner a “white supremacist”.

Taking to Instagram, Kim began: “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children…”

