Kenyan schools told to refund 2020 school fees due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Kenyan government has asked schools to either refund parents the school fees paid for this academic year or agree to put it towards next year.

Kenya’s education minister, George Magoha made this known while responding to concerns raised after his announcement on Tuesday, July 7, that primary and secondary schools would not reopen until 2021 as Coronavirus cases in the country were rising.

He said this year’s school calendar has been declared null and void due to the COVID-19, with all students to repeat a year as schools had closed in mid-March, three months after the school calendar had begun.

Some parents weren’t pleased with the government’s decision to have their children repeat a year in a school, but the country’s parents’ association said the online classes were a good way to keep the students busy.

The East African country has confirmed more than 8,000 cases of Coronavirus with at least 164 deaths.